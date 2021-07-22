Romo shoots even, Johnson ties career record in PCCC 1st round

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The 14th tee box of Highland Springs was the furthest Tony Romo made it last year in the Price Cutter Charity Championship.

He pulled out for a fracture in his wrist.

This year he’s back and while he’s not up toward the top of the leaderboard, he was making sure to give the crowd following him some exciting moments.

Those moments, though, not always good for the still wrist wrapped Romo.

On his 2nd hole of the day, the par-5 11th he went from the left woods over to the right woods.

He eventually got on the green with plenty of distance between him and par, but the Dallas native using every rotation left in his ball to drop that in.

“Looked like a five the whole time” he joked to the big crowd following him who he was having fun with the hole day.

“I just think it’s fun having them around,” Romo said. “The support was great today. You could feel the energy of the people when you’re making a putt or make a good shot. I just wanted them to be excited. Make them happy. C’mon, that’s all this games about.”

From there, Romo kept flirting with adventure.

On the following hole 12th he nearly sank another long putt.

Would’ve been a birdie, settles for par instead.

Then on his penultimate hole, the 8th – Romo drove the fringe in two with a pair of great three woods.

But his following putt barely makes it halfway to the hole.

A moment summing up a round with blips of promise, but ending at even par.

“I didn’t take advantage of some of the opportunities. I was swinging really well for about a six, seven hole stretch there. Really felt like I hit a lot of good shots, high quality where I wanted to with max speed. I think we’re coming around. Playing some good golf.”

At the other end of the leaderboard, Chase Johnson’s average drive length of 349 yards was shredding Highland Springs and set him up for six consecutive birdies from the 18th to the 5th.

“The driver was huge and being able to basically almost pitch the ball into the greens definitely helps give some more birdie chances,” Johnson said.

In the end, he finished a bogey free round with a score of 63, tying his career lowest and sending him into the clubhouse at nine under.

“That last 63 was to end the tournament in Colorado, which kind of jump started my career out here. I’d prefer to kind of get off to the start, but definitely wouldn’t mind a final round one either. But yeah, definitely it was nice finishing up with tying the career low.”