Romo pulls out of PCCC Pro-Am, still set for tournament

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — 2020 has provided one sand trap after another for Tony Romo in his golf career quest.

He was hoping to be much further into his season before he arrived in Springfield for the Price Cutter Charity Championship this week, but COVID-19 had other plans.

“I was very excited about this a long time ago back in, gonna be wrong on the month, but probably March,” Romo said. “I was very excited about the opportunity. It felt like that would be the third or fourth or fifth event that I would be playing in. Obviously, through the pandemic and everything it’s been a little bit different.”

Two weeks ago, though, came with yet another road block as he injured his wrist while playing in the American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament.

“I’ve been excited about my game. I hurt my wrist a little bit, so we’ll see how this goes. Hopefully I’ll be able to play next week. I am excited about where my game is trending so hopefully I’ll be able to play the way I’ve been playing and produce when it counts.”

Despite that optimism, however, Romo decided to pull out of the P-C-C-C’s pro-am Wednesday, citing that lingering injury.

But, for now, he is still set to play in the tournament – and is hoping to see some improvement in his game.

“Every tournament I’ve ever played in, it’s the same as football. Everything is an opportunity to get better and improve.”

He says the tournaments decision to have no fans probably only helps him focus on his game.

“Don’t get me wrong, I really enjoy that. I think when you get to a point where you’ve been around it enough times, you just want to go play.”