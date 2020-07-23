Romo out, low scores highlight day 1 at PCCC

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — While the late tournament attention is certain to fall on the leaders, there’s no denying early eyeballs fell on former Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo.

Romo is one of the biggest names to ever play at the Price Cutter Charity Championship, but after a wrist injury two weeks ago, the question was how far could he make it.

The answer turned out to be the 14th hole.

“Last thing I want to do is have to withdraw early in a golf tournament. I feel like that’s something that’s not okay,” Romo said. “I’m very upset that I have to, especially after what Jerald (Andrews) and Price Cutter and everyone did to allow me to play in this. If I could hold the golf club, I’d still be out there pushing through but I can’t. Most likely I have to get something done with the wrist.”

Romo teed off on 10 on Thursday, and it was clear Romo’s wrist was bothering him on his first drive.

And if he was looking for a reason to power through, his scorecard wasn’t providing it.

On his first hole, Romo settled for par and immediately started working that left wrist again.

And on the following par-5 11th, he manufactured a pretty good save – though once again for par.

In the end, Romo only made it four complete holes with a score of one over par before he decided to pull the plug.

“I love it. It’s been a great week,” Romo said. “I’m very dissapointed that I have to do this. I wasn’t able to preform and finish. More than anything, just finish. That really hurts and disappoints me.”

Romo cited the injury as a torn ligament and expressed his disappointment, but said he had loved his short experience at the tournament, and would want to come back next year if possible.

So the rest of the tournament went on without him, led through the first half of the day by Max McGreevy.

The 25 year old from Oklahoma sank a birdie putt on the 18th to finish his front nine.

Then stuck an approach shot on the back for another birdie on the 7th hole, two of his eight birdies in a bogey-free round of 64.

“(My) Caddie and I are definitely talking about just making lunch taste a little bit better,” McGreevy said. “You put together such a good round all day long with not too many mistakes. You’ve kind of got to grind some of those out like that. Luckily, I didn’t have to do that all day. Just kind of had to settle in a little more on that putt on nine.”

McGreevy played in the PCCC back in 2018, finishing -7 and in a tie for 65.

After the first round, more than 80 golfers sit with an under-par score.