Rolla softball on an offensive roll

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Girls high school softball Thursday, Parkview hosting Rolla.

The Bulldogs already had six runs in the first when they add more.

Keira Chrisco drives this deep to center, Madison Mace and Zoey Barr both score on the double, it’s 8-nothing Rolla.

Rolla freshman Madison Hamby was throwing b-b’s.

She gets a strikeout here.

Her teammates add more runs in the second, Taylor Heimbaugh singles to left, Kassidy Chrisco and Hailey Adams both score it’s 11-nothing.

Rolla wins 23-nothing, the Bulldogs have outscored their last two opponents 44-to-2.