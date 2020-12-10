Rolla slips past Kickapoo in Ozark Lady Classic

OZARK, Mo–Girls high school basketball Wednesday night.

The first annual Ozark Lady Classic.

Kickapoo taking on Rolla.

And the Lady Chiefs running the floor to Indya Green, it’s an 8-2 Kickapoo start.

Rolla gets back in it, inside to Savannah Campbell, spins off the window, it’s 13-8 Kickapoo.

The Lady Chiefs sharing the ball, Kya Johnson to Brooke Turner across the lane to Kaylee Corbin for the basket, its a six point Kickapoo lead.

The Bulldogs still battling, Carli Libhart with the shot fake then drives the lane, it’s a one point game.

And Rolla holds on and wins 62-61.