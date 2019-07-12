Rojer rejoins Lasers for 2019

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Springfield Lasers will start defense of their World TeamTennis championship Sunday night when they host Philadelphia.

Last summer, the Lasers beat the Freedom 19-18 for their first ever league championship.

Coach J.L. de Jager returns as coach for his 13th season of coaching Springfield.

Thursday, the Lasers added Jean-Julien Rojer to the team.

Rojer replaces Joe Salisbury who suffered an injury at Wimbledon.

Rojer was on the 2013 and 2017 Lasers teams.

Misha Kecmanovic and Abigail Spears return from last year’s championship squad.

The Lasers open the short two week season Sunday night against Philadelphia.

There are home matches at the Cooper Tennis Complex July 16th through the 18th.

After a road trip, there are home matches on the 24th and 30th and the 31st.