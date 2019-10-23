Rogersville volleyball honors Birdie, Coach Miller

ROGERSVILLE, Mo–Girls high school volleyball Tuesday night in Rogersville.

The Wildcats hosting Mt. Vernon and the Wildcats would win this in two sets 25-15, 25-10.

Leading the way was senior Birdie Hendrickson.

After the match, Birdie was presented her Under Armour All-Star game jersey.

The senior will play in the Under Armour All-Star game on New Years Eve in Orlando.

Also Rogersville honored volleyball coach Tammy Miller for her 600th career victory.

The win over Mt. Vernon put her at 604.

It’s onto the state playoffs for the Wildcats.