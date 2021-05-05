Rogersville tops Central 4-1

ROGERSVILLE, Mo–Girls high school soccer Wednesday afternoon, Rogersville hosting Central.

The Wildcats looking for their second straight win against the Bulldogs.

And Nikki Wood would start the scoring, nice pass to the sophomore, she settles the ball, nice move around the keeper and tucks it away, 1-nothing Rogersville.

Later in the first, the Wildcats strike again, a nice pass to Lori Ann McClellan who shoots and scores it’s 2-nothing.

Then a few minutes later, it’s Wood again, she shoots and scores, two first half goals for the sophomore, and Rogersville goes onto win 4-one.

