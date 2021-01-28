Rogersville topples Greenwood 46-44

Sports

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Boys high school basketball Thursday night, 15-3 Greenwood hosting 11-4 Rogersville.

And another dandy, end of the third quarter, Rogersville’s J.J.O’Neal with the three at the buzzer, the Wildcats lead 38-37.

Then in the fourth quarter, Rogersville going inside to Curry Sutherland who sneaks behind Aminu Mohammed, it’s 42-40 Cats.

Greenwood trying to get back in it, Nic Burri with the steal, to Mohammed and the Georgetown signee lays it in, two point game.

Late in the fourth Rogersville’s Kannon Gipson with the steal and the layup, and the Wildcats upset Greenwood 46-44.

