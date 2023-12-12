ROGERSVILLE–The high school basketball season is just getting started in the Show-Me state, but anyone who follows the Class 4 boys circuit knows Logan-Rogersville is the team that runs the scene in Southwest Missouri.

District 11 champs five of the last six years, the Wildcats welcomed Branson to Log-Rog tuesday evening.

And freshman Chase Branham is definitely gonna keep the winning tradition going. He goes coast to coast off the steal, Rogersville out to a 6-1 edge midway through the 1st.

Couple possessions later, Branham knocks down a three from the corner. He scored 8 of the Wildcats first 11 points to build a 10-point advantage.

A little over 3 to play in the second, Stewart McDonald with the full court outlet to Scott Metz, executed just how coach likes to see it. Log-Rog up 24-8 at that point.

Branham was responsible for 18 of Rogersville’s 34 points at the half, as the Wildcats blow out the Pirates, 71-37.