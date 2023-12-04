ROGERSVILLE, Mo–Girls high school basketball Monday night, Rogersville hosting Ava.

And the Bears with the steal, Alexis Emrick with the steal, she goes coast to coast and gets the layup, it’s a two point game.

But Rogersville would pull away, the Wildcats get it to Hailey Buckman, she knocks down the corner three, three of her 13 points on the night, it’s 9-2.

Then the Wildcats moving it inside to Reagan Rasmussen, the 6-1 sophomore gets the bucket, she led the Wildcats with 14 points.

And Rogersville goes onto win 64-15.