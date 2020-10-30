Rogersville readies for historic Hillcrest matchup

ROGERSVILLE, Mo. — Dreary weather this week forced Logan-Rogersville football practice indoors.

The mood at Log-Rog, however, is anything but dreary.

“We’ve got some pretty good leaders on this group,” Head Coach Mark Talbert said. “Just overall a good group of athletes.”

“The group of guys here is really special,” Senior Running back and Safety Zachary Bergmann added. “We all love each other. We spend time outside of here together. We do everything together. I love all these guys. There’s not one I wouldn’t put myself on the line for and I think that’s how they all feel the same way.”

The Wildcats ride into district playoffs on five straight wins and a 7-2 record, their best since the Dylan Cole days of 2011.

“A lot of it is just we wanted it,” Senior Offensive and Defensive Lineman Tyrstin Voss said. “Like Zach said, we spend time together outside of school. I think part of that is because of COVID. Just trying to limit our contact with other people, but we just have fun.”

This team, however, also accomplished something Cole’s Wildcats never did: winning the Big 8 East for the school’s first conference title since 2003.

“We talked about it at the beginning of the year,” Bergmann said. “We didn’t know how attainable it would be. We started playing games and we said, ‘this is our goal.’ I mean probably four games before we even won it, we said ‘this is our goal and we’re gonna get it done.'”

“It meant a lot,” Voss said. “Coming into the season, nobody thought we’d be able to do that.”

While this 2020 team will already claim a spot up on the plaques, however, this team wants more.

That starts tonight in the first ever football meeting between Hillcrest and Logan-Rogersville.

“You look at their scores and they played West Plains within a point,” Talbert said. “We know what they’re capable of. We understand that’s a higher level of football as far as classifications go. We’ve got to take their record with a grain of salt and understand they’re playing great teams week in and week out.”