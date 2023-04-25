SPRINGFIELD, Mo–High school baseball Tuesday, 15-2 Rogersville, the top-ranked team in Class 4 at Springfield Catholic.

The 9-3 Fighting Irish are the third-ranked team in Class 4.

And the Wildcats Brody McNeil gets a strikeout here to end the second.

Rogersville would give him some runs in the third, it’s 1-0 when Brady Buchman singles to left, Curry Sutherland scores, and Jackson Rousey slides across safely 3-0.

Then in the fourth, two on for McNeil and he takes this deep to center, a three run homer, 6-0 Wildcats.

And top-ranked Rogersville beats the Irish 9-4.