Rogersville outlasts Branson 58-52

ROGERSVILLE, Mo–Boys high school basketball Tuesday night, Rogersville hosting Branson.

And Rogersville was in control in the first half, the Wildcats Hayden Sircy with the three from the top of the key, it’s a 15-12 Rogersville lead.

But Branson would rally in the third quarter, first the pass to Ethan Jones with the corner three, it’s 30-29 Wildcats.

Then the Pirates with the look inside to Pilot Ascone for the scoop shot, it’s still a one point game.

But Rogersville would pull away with defense, Justin Bryant picks the pocket, J.J.O’Neal picks up the loose ball and then the left handed flush, it’s 36-31 Rogersville.

And the Wildcats win a close one 58-52.