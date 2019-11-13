Rogersville celebrates six on signing day

ROGERSVILLE, Mo. — It’s a proud day when any high schools sends an athlete to division one.

On Wednesday, however, Logan-Rogersville sent three athletes to the top flight and signed six total Wildcats to college teams.

Volleyball standout Birdie Hendrickson headlined the group, unsurprisingly signing to play for Florida.

She has known her choice for a while and said her decision to join the Gators comes with a plethora of pros.

“Weather for sure,” Hendrickson joked. “I loved the fact it was in the SEC. I loved the coaching staff. I really felt connected with the girls. It just felt like the perfect fit, it felt like home. I’ve been waiting to sign ever since sophomore year. It’s just awesome and it feels so great. I’m so happy.”

Her Wildcat Volleyball teammate Clair Taylor signed as well, staying in Springfield to join the Drury Panthers.

It wasn’t all Volleyball, though, as the Logan-Rogersville baseball team saw four players sign with colleges.

Reed Metz completed the paperwork to join the Tennessee Volunteers on the diamond.

While they don the same colors now, it won’t be long until Metz and Hendrickson find themselves at rival SEC schools with some smack talk already showing up around school.

“There’s a little bit whenever they’re playing on Saturday,” Metz said. “It’s kind of fun to joke with her, but obviously she’s a great athlete. It’s going to be fun to see what she does at Florida.”

Metz is not alone going D1 baseball, though.

Teammate Thomas Kane used Wednesday as well to sign, choosing to continue his career at St. Louis University.

“It feels incredible,” Kane said. “It’s a day I’ve been waiting for for a long time. It just felt like the perfect fit for me. They’ve been really successful over the past few years and I’m really excited to be a Billiken.”

Baseball also had Trey McDaniel sign with Evangel and AJ Craft sign with Pittsburgh State bringing the total Wildcat signatures to four on the day.