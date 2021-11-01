Rogersville advances in district soccer

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Boys high school soccer district semifinals Monday, Class 2 District 6, Rogersville against Monett.

And the Wildcats would strike early, Tyler Dwight Stewart along the near sideline, nice pass to Rylen Ballard, he shoots and scores into the far corner of the goal, it’s 1-nothing Rogersville.

Monett trying to equalize it, Robert Perez Junior with the shot, but it’s stopped by the Wildcat keeper Brady Goodson.

End of the first half, Monett on the attack again, this time the through ball to Alexix Ramirez, he’s on the break, his left footed shot is stopped by the Cat keeper, still 1-nothing Log-Rog.

And Rogersville goes onto win 2-one.