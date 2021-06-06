Roger Federer pulls out of French Open before 4th round

Switzerland’s Roger Federer walks back to the service line ready to reeive serve from Germany’s Dominik Koepfer during their third round match on day 7, of the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, Saturday, June 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Roger Federer pulled out of the French Open on Sunday, less than 12 hours after he pulled out a difficult and lengthy third-round victory.

The tournament announced the 20-time Grand Slam champion’s withdrawal.

Federer said in a statement that it is important for him to listen to his body as he returns to action after two operations on his right knee.

The 39-year-old Federer was supposed to play against Matteo Berrettini in the fourth round on Monday.

