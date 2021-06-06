Roger Federer pulls out of French Open before 4th round

Roger Federer pulled out of the French Open on Sunday, less than 12 hours after he pulled out a difficult and lengthy third-round victory.
The tournament announced the 20-time Grand Slam champion’s withdrawal.
Federer said in a statement that it is important for him to listen to his body as he returns to action after two operations on his right knee.
The 39-year-old Federer was supposed to play against Matteo Berrettini in the fourth round on Monday.
___
More AP Tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports