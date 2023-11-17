KANSAS CITY, Mo–The Missouri state high school playoffs continued Friday with quarterfinal action.

In Class 6, the Nixa Eagles put their unbeaten record on the line in Kansas City against Rockhurst.

And the Eagles attacking on the ground, Malachi Rider, up the middle, he rumbles for 21 yards and a first and ten.

That sets up this Matt Uber pass over the middle to Keivon Flint, he scores from 37 yards out it’s a 7-0 Eagles lead.

But Rockhurst would answer, quarterback Ethan Hansen rolls left, scanning the field, and hits Maeson Tunley in the back of the endzone for and eight yard touchdown pass, 7-7.

And Rockhurst hands Nixa its first loss of the season, ending their playoff run 38-14.

In Class 5 Webb City faced Grain Valley.

And the Cardinals win 49-35.

Webb City will play the winner of Republic and Helias who play tomorrow.