RockHounds Pound Springfield 9-3

MIDLAND, Tex--The Springfield Cardinals are gearing up for a big Fourth of July holiday week.

But before returning home Wednesday night, the Cards had to wrap up their Texas road trip Tuesday night in Midland.

Springfield was trying to end the trip with back to back wins.

But Midland would attack early, in the second, Seth Brown takes this deep to right, off the boards out there, a double.

The RockHounds cash it in, Skye Bolt singles to center, Brown scores and it's 1-nothing Midland.

Springfield's Connor Jones in third inning trouble, a bases loaded walk makes it 2-nothing.

Then Jones walks bolt, and the RockHounds are up 3-nothing.

Jones would get out of the inning but the damage was done, Springfield loses to Midland 9-3, and limp home with a 1-5 road trip.