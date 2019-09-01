RockHounds outlast Cardinals

SPRINGFIELD, MO. — The Midland RockHounds scored the first run of the game and the last run of the game to get the win against the Springfield Cardinals.

The RockHounds beat the Cardinals 4-3 on Saturday at Hammons Field.

Chris Chinea did all he could do at the plate, going 4-4 with a home run and RBI double, which were the only two extra-base hits for the Cardinals.

The RockHounds opened the scoring in the second with a Greg Deichmann 3-run home run, and wouldn’t score again until the 8th inning. Dan Gamache’s RBI single in the 8th propel the RockHounds to victory.

The two play again on Sunday at Hammons Field.