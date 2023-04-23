SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Springfield Cardinals wrapped up their long homestand with Midland Sunday afternoon.

And the RockHounds came from behind to beat the baby birds and hand them their third straight loss.

Started out o-k for Springfield, bottom of the first and Mike Antico takes this deep to right over the boards and gone, a lead off homer and it’s 1-0 Springfield.

But Midland’s fourth inning started strange, Logan Davidson grounds to the pitcher, but the ball gets stuck in Connor Lunn’s glove, he throws the glove to first, but Davidson is safe, and Greg Diechmann scores on the play 2-1 RockHounds.

Then Shane McGuire flares this to left, it drops in fair on the chalk line, that scores a run to make it 3-1.

It was 4-1, still in the fourth, Cooper Bowman singles to right, McGuire scores it’s 5-1.

It was 8-1 in the sixth when Diechmann would crush this pitch to straight way center, up in the trees, a two run shot, and Midland wins 10-3, the RockHounds take four of the six games in the series.