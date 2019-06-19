RockHounds beats Springfield to open second half

MIDLAND, Tex–The Springfield Cardinals started the second half of the Texas League season Tuesday night in Midland.

The slate is wiped clean and everyone starts at 0-and-0 again.

Springfield enters the second half hot, winners of a year long five game winning streak.

The baby birds denied the RockHounds a shot at the first half south championship with a win Monday night.

And Tuesday night, Springfield takes the lead when Justin Toerner lines this back up the middle, Dylan Carlson scores and it’s 1-nothing Cardinals.

But the RockHounds take the lead in the bottom half, Chase Calabuig singles to center, Luis Barrera scores it’s 1-1.

Then Edwin Diaz takes this deep to left, off the boards, Brian Perez and Calabuig both score it’s 3-1.

Springfield pitcher Johan Oviedo would get out of that inning by striking out Kevin Merrell.

But the damage was done, and Midland snaps the Cardinals five game winning streak 4-1.



