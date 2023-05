COLUMBIA, Mo–High school baseball Wednesday afternoon 25 win Willard at third-ranked, 27 win Rock Bridge.

The Bruins Dane Gray was throwing b-b’s, he gets a strikeout here.

Willard trying to score first, but Landon Moore is thrown out at home plate, still scoreless.

Rock Bridge would strike in the fourth, two on for Xander Leger who takes this deep to left, it’s over the fence, a three run homer, 3-nothing Bruins.

And Rock Bridge goes onto win 3-1.