COLUMBIA, Mo–Girls state quarterfinals in soccer Kickapoo at Rock Bridge.

And Rock Bridge would open the scoring in the first half, Madison Hendershott from long range, the Mizzou commmit makes it 1-nothing.

Madison’s grandpa Gary Pinkel was in the crowd.

Hendershott slips another one in early second half, it’s a 2-0 Rock Bridge lead.

Kickapoo had several opportunities, the Lady Chiefs did find the net late on this Vanessa Maturey goal.

But Rock Bridge answered, and the Bruins win 3-1.

In other girls soccer quarterfinals.

Glendale shuts out Carl Junction 4-nothing to advance in Class 3.

Rogersville loses to MICDS 2-0.

But Greenwood beats Crocker 3-1 to advance in Class 1.