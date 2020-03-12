Rock Bridge beats Ozark in Sectionals

CAMDENTON, Mo–The other Class 5 Sectional Wednesday night was in Camdenton, the Ozark boys facing Rock Bridge.

And the Bruins taking it inside early, to Cooper Deneke who misses the first shot but follows for the basket, it’s a two point Rock Bridge lead.

Ozark taking it to the rack as well, this is Blaine Cline, nice dribble drive around the defender and the basket, it’s an 8-6 Bruin lead.

The Tigers fighting, the first shot is too strong, but Ethan Whatley gets the rebound and the putback, but Ozark was still down 14-8.

Rock Rridge would build on its lead, Charles Wilson with the jumper, it’s 20-8 Bruins.

This was a good one, Rock Bridge needed two overtimes to beat Ozark 65-53.