SPRINGFIELD, Mo–It was a battle of top ranked teams at the O’Reilly Family Event Center Thursday night.

Ninth-ranked Drury against 25th ranked Southern Indiana.

It was also a fight for the top seed in the GLVC womens race.

The Lady Panthers are 4-0 against Top 25 teams this season.

And the Screaming Eagles built a quick lead, Ashlynn Brown with the three from the top of the key, it’s 3-0.

It was 8-nothing when Paige Robinson returned to the lineup after missing 13 games to a broken hand and wrist injury.

She hits this corner three to knock the rust off.

Then the kick out to Robinson, another three pointer and we’re all tied up.

Robinson led the Lady Panthers with 23 points.

Drury getting more Payton Richards with a three pointer, 13-11 Lady Panthers.

And Drury beats Southern Indiana 77-58.