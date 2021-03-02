Robinson named GLVC Player of the Year, Drury and SBU claim individual honors

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The GLVC handed out men’s and women’s basketball honors Tuesday, awarding women’s basketball player of the year to Drury junior Paige Robinson.

Robinson led the GLVC in scoring, averaging 21.7 points per game.

The Bethany, Illinois, native ranks third in three-pointers made (2.4 per game), fourth in the conference in assists (4.8 per game), fifth in blocked shots (1.1), sixth in steals (2.0), and seventh in three-point percentage (.396).

Robinson is the third Drury player in program history to win the top conference award.

Hailey Diestelkmap won it last year, and former Lady Panthers head coach Molly (Carter) Miller was the Player of the Year in 2008.

She was also one of two unanimous picks for the First Team All-Conference team, marking her third straight year as a first team conference pick.

Azia Lynch joined Robinson as a First Team All-GLVC selection, with Emily Parker landing Second Team honors, and Payton Richards earning a Third Team All-GLVC pick.

Southwest Baptist also received a GLVC honor as senior guard Kyleigh Vaught was named Third Team All-Conference.

Vaught started 18 games for the Bearcats, leading the team with 564 minutes played.

She scored 261 points, averaging 14.5 points per game (20th in GLVC).

On the men’s side, both schools racked up even more picks.

SBU earned three honors as Brady Smith, Quinn Nelson and Mitch Ganote landed on all-conference teams.

Smith was named First Team All-GLVC, marking the program’s first member of the conference first team since Ryan Doughtery in 2012.

Smith led the team in field goals made (114), rebounds (122, 5.8 rpg, 18th in GLVC), blocks (17, 8th in GLVC), and was second in points (321, 15.3 ppg, 13th in GLVC), assists (80, 3.81 apg, 10th in GLVC), and steals (21).

Quinn Nelson landed on the GLVC second team after leading the team in scoring (324 points, 15.4 ppg, 12th in GLVC), three-point field goals made (54, 4th in GLVC), free throw % (60-67, 89.6%, 2nd in GLVC), and minutes played (652, 31.0 per game).

Lastly, Mitch Ganote was named to the All-Defensive team for the GLVC, forcing a team-high 23 steals on the year and tallying three of the team’s four double-doubles this season.

Drury also earned honors on the men’s side through Conley Garrison and Jason Montgomery.

Garrison was a unanimous First Team All-GLVC selection, earning a spot amongst the elite for the third year in a row.

He ranks fourth in the GLVC in scoring, averaging 18.2 points per game, and he is second in assists per game (5.1).

Garrison also earned a spot on the All-Defensive Team.

Montgomery was named Second Team All-GLVC after averaging 15.7 points per game, 11th best in the conference.

He also leads the league three-point percentage with a mark of .473, hitting 52 of his 110 attempts so far this season.