Rob Gronkowski says he probably had 20 concussions and 5 blackouts in his career

FOXBOROUGH, Ma. (CBS NEWS) – Ever since former New England Patriots star Rob Gronkowski retired in March, fans have been wondering if he will ever return to the NFL. In an interview with CBSN, the three-time Super Bowl-winning tight end touched on his future, the safety of the game, and whether or not he’d let his future children play football.

“I would let my son play football, but I would educate him on the game and educate him on what I went through, and I truly believe that any injury that you receive is fixable,” Gronkowski told CBSN’s Reena Ninan. “I went through and had nine surgeries. I probably had like 20 concussions in my life. I remember five blackout ones.”

Gronkowski, 30, explained he had a pint of blood drained because of internal bleeding after Super Bowl but said the issue is “fixed.”

Ninan asked whether or not Gronkowski would consider returning to the NFL and if he would play a position besides tight end.

“That is a good question. A lot of people are like, ‘Are you going to come back as a wide receiver?’ I’m going to tell people that I’m going to be a safety or something – a 6’6′ safety,” he said. “But it is the same answer I had with everyone, I have to feel it to come back, too. I am in a good place right now.”

Since retiring, Gronkowski said he’s lost about 15-20 lbs and admitted that it was “tough at first.”

“The first few days are a grind. But, I have learned that if it is a grind it is going to be satisfying in the end. You know? It is like working out. Sometimes you are in the workout but if you just fight through it and then half an hour later you are done and you are like I feel good. I can do anything, let’s go. That is kind of the same thing,” he said.

“Now, I feel great,” he added. “I feel faster and I feel like I can think.”

The Patriots drafted Gronkowski out of Arizona State University in the 2010 NFL Draft. He played all nine seasons of his professional career with the Patriots, making the Pro Bowl five times and earning All-Pro honors four times.