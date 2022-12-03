COLUMBIA, Mo–On September second, the Reeds Spring Wolves lost their first game of the season.

Afterwards, the Wolves rededicated themselves to their brand of football.

And Reeds Spring went on a 10-1 run that got them to Saturday’s Class 3 state championship game.

Waiting for them at Faurot Field was 13-0 and top ranked Cardinal Ritter.

And it was 6-0 Lions when Reeds Spring’s defense steps up, Fredrick Moore is dropped behind the line of scrimmage by a pack of Wolves led by James Dowdy.

It was 12-0 when Reeds Spring forces a turnover, the Wolves flush Antwon McKay out of the pocket, he’s tackled by Caden Wiest and Daniel Fliflet recovers the fumble.

It was 20-0 Ritter in the second quarter when the Wolves get on the board, Blandy Burall rolls left and throws right, he hits Jace Bolin on a 30-yard touchdown strike and it’s 20-7.

Cardinal Ritter controlled the second half, here McKay hits Moore in the flat, and the scampers 48 yards for a touchdown.

The Lions complete a perfect 14-0 season with a 46-7 win over Reeds Spring.

Afterwards coach Andy McFarland was proud of his pack.

“To get to this point is a major accomplishment for our school. It’s the first time any boys team has played for a state championship. At all, ever in our school’s history. Obviously today’s game did not end the way that we had planned. Or we had desired. We won two games on the field two years ago. And two years later you’re playing at Mizzou for a state championship. It doesn’t happen without this group of seniors. And their commitment to constantly improving,” said McFarland.