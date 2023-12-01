COLUMBIA, Mo–A pair of Ozark area high school football teams finished the 2023 season Friday.

And both Marionville and Republic were hoping to finish with a state championship.

Marionville played North Platte in Class 1.

And Republic was playing Cardinal Ritter in its first ever state championship appearance.

KOLR 10’s Chris Pinson is live at Faurot Field with our Repmo report.

Hey Dan for the first time in school history, the Republic Tigers found themselves here at Faurot Field vying for the Class 5 state championship.

To complete their mission they had to battle the king of the jungle, the Lions of Cardinal Ritter.

Backed by their loud, crazy, Tiger fan base, Ryan Cornelson and Republic lined up across Cardinal Ritter prepared for 48 minutes of war to settle the Class 5 championship.

The Cardinals got kickoff.

Following a pass interference call on 3rd & 12 to extend Lions drive, Tigers come up with a sack on first down loss of five on the play.

Very next play, Lions roar back as DJ Miller beats single coverage, coming down with the catch, and scoring the opening touchdown less than three minutes into the game.

As for Republic, the Tigers moved the chains on their first drive, but when they went for it on 4th & long, Wyatt Woods pass gets tipped and picked off!

Antonio Juju Parker Jr with the theft!

He runs it back near midfield, the Lions on the prowl with momentum.

However, the turnover doesn’t prove costly.

Tiger defense stands tall with a strip sack, and they recover a fumble to take over possession, getting the ball back with a chance to even the score.

So, with momentum wearing Tiger white Wyatt Woods in from two yards the hard way he sticks the ball across the goal line, a touchdown Republic trails 8-7 with seven minutes remaining in the first quarter.

Cardinal Ritter responded though.

Jamarion Parker sees daylight at the next level and no one to block his path.

His 34 yard touchdown run and another two-point conversion gave the Lions a two possession edge.

With a minute remaining in the first half facing fourth and four from the Lions, 8 yard line, Tigers call a trick play.

Caide White catches this pass back across the field and scores a much needed touchdown!

Republic only down 16-13.

However, thanks to a big kick return, DJ Miller hauled in his second TD reception at the end of the half to put Cardinal Ritter ahead, 22-13 at the break.

Cardinal Ritters goes onto beat Republic 38-25 to win the Class 5 state championship.