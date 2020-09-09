Riley says Sooners respect Petrino’s Bears

NORMAN, Ok–The Missouri State Bears will kick off the season Saturday night in Norman.

In our Bear Nation report, the Bears and Sooners will kick off the Bobby Petrino era.

Both Oklahoma and Missouri State worked hard to get this game in after the Covid-19 pandemic wreaked havoc on college football.

It’s a money game for the Bears, with Missouri State getting $600,000 dollars for the trip.

For Lincoln Riley’s Sooners, its a chance to play a real game before the Big 12 season kicks off on September 26th.

And make no mistake, riley knows all about Petrino.

“We certainly have a ton of respect for any football team that Bobby Petrino is the head coach of. We know he’s going to do some great things at Missouri State. New scheme, new team, a team that’s brought in a lot of transfers. A lot of new players on both sides of the ball. There’s certainly some unknown with that. That will be one of the challenges. It’s always a little bit in the first game each year,” said Riley.