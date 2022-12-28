CEDAR FALLS, Iowa–Dana Ford’s Missouri State Bears were back on the hardwood after a ten day break.

It’s back into Valley play, and back at the McLeod Center to play Northern Iowa.

Both teams are 1-1 in the conference.

And the Panthers have won the last three games.

Missouri State off to a quick start, Dalen Ridgnal with the three pointer, 14-9 Bears.

Northern Iowa running the floor to Drew Daniel, his basket puts the Panthers in front 18-17.

Bears go back in front, Chance Moore puts the ball on the deck, into the paint and the basket, Mo State up 30-22.

Then Kendall Moore left all alone hits the three, Missouri State led 40-29 at the break.

Second half, Bears keep it going, Donovan Clay to Jonathan Mogbo for the easy two, it’s 55-37.

Missouri State’s Dalen Ridgnal with a three, three of his career high 24 points and ten rebounds and the Bears whip the Panthers in Cedar Falls 79-67.