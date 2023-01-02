In a team sport like basketball, earning individual honors is secondary to helping the team win. But, if you’re game’s so good the spotlight finds you, just go ahead and take a bow.

And that goes double for Missouri State since Dalen Ridgnal of the men’s team and Aniya Thomas of the women’s team were both named Missouri Valley Conference Newcomer of the Week.

Both players helped their teams go 2-0 last week, with Ridgnal, a senior transfer from Georgia, averaging a team-best 16 ponts and 8 rebounds per game in that stretch, including a career-high of 24 points and 11 rebounds in MSU’s big win against Northern Iowa.

As for Thomas, the fifth-year senior lead the Lady Bears to back-to-back wins to open Valley play, by averaging 20 points on 55 percent shooting in that span. She also set a career-high with 6 steals against Evansville.

Ridgnal is the first player from the men’s team to earn the honor this season while Thomas is the third Lady Bear to garner the award.