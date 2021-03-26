“Respect All, Fear None” Lady Bears face top-seed Stanford

SAN ANTONIO, Tex–The Missouri State Lady Bears will be playing in their fifth Sweet 16 Sunday afternoon at the Alamo Dome in San Antonio.

Coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton’s Lady Bears will face Stanford in a rematch of the 2019 Sweet 16.

Two seasons ago, the Cardinal ended the Lady Bears tournament hopes 55-46.

A number of Lady Bear players are back from that team, including the Valley’s player of the year Brice Calip.

Stanford is 27-2 and the top seed in the entire womens tournament.

All season long, coach Mox’s motto has been “Respect All, Fear None”.

And she says this holds true especially now.

“It has the same meaning. We respect Stanford but we’re not going to fear them. It’s the same way we didn’t fear Maryland when we played them who was one of the best teams in the country as well. To us we don’t play the front of the jersey, we have to focus on us. And we have to believe in our talents. And we have to believe that we belong,” said Coach Mox.

“We were just there (in 2019) to enjoy the moment. And compared to this year, we know that we’re born to be in this spotlight. And just showing the nation our game. And being more prepared,” said Calip.