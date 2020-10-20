Republic volleyball sweeps Parkview

by: Dan Lindblad

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Avery Riggs led the way with 11 kills as Republic swept Parkview on Monday night.

Republic (9-15-2) picked up a win in the first set 25-14, setting the tone for the night.

The second set was a might tighter one, but Republic held off a late Parkview rally to win 25-18.

They capped off the night with a 25-7 win to complete the sweep.

Payge Plank led the way with 35 assists for the Tigers.

Parkview (11-13-2) has two more games before the district 10 tournament begins next week, while Republic will take on Ozark and McDonald county before entering it’s district tournament

