Republic upends Kickapoo advances to quarters.

Webb City, Mo–On the girls side, Class 5 Sectional Kickapoo faced Republic.

And the Lady Chiefs trailing in the fourth quarter, Macie Conway feeds it down low the shot is missed, but Indya Green gets the rebound and puts it back.

Lady Chiefs up by one after the missed free throw.

Republic trailed by as much as five, but Jazzy Kirby gives her team the lead again.

A huge three lifts the Lady Tigers by one 48-47

Republic eventually up three, by Kickapoo staying alive, Conway on the inbounds and eventually gets it back in the corner and she will tie the game up at 50.

But the Lady Tigers never backing down, Kaemyn Bekemeier will drive inside gets her shot to go and is fouled.

She converts from the charity stripe and Republic beats Kickapoo in a thriller 63-57.