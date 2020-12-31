Republic stifles Logan-Rogersville in gold semifinals

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Republic defense left its mark on the Wildcats in the semifinals of the Blue & Gold Tournament.

Republic only allowed 14 points in the second half to race past Logan-Rogersville 53-36.

The stretch included a third quarter in which the Wildcats didn’t make a single field goal.

The Tigers raced out to an 8-3 lead following an Ahlante Askew jumper.

They kept the foot on the pedal with an Oliver Welch and-one opportunity, which saw the Tigers increase their lead to seven before the end of the first quarter.

Rogersville found a bit of a groove in the second quarter, allowing only one Republic field goal to make it a 23-22 halftime game.

Republic will play for the gold division championship on Thursday against Greenwood, while Logan-Rogersville will face Ozark in the third place game.