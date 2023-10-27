REPUBLIC, Mo–Hello everyone and welcome to week ten of the high school football season and 1st and 10.

You can throw out all the records from the previous nine weeks of football.

The season starts over with the playoffs.

KOLR 10’s Chris Pinson is at Republic with a Class five showdown.

Hey Dan, it’s the third consecutive year the Tigers and Vikings will square off in the opening round of the Class 5 District 6 tournament.

Repmo’s handily won the previous two meetings, but past results aren’t giving the tigers big heads coming into this year’s battle.

“You’re gonna have those ups and downs in a season and you just gotta keep grinding,” said Republic football coach Ryan Cornelsen.

A lot can happen over the course of a high school football season.

Some good, some bad, but for the most part, the Republic Tigers enjoyed a successful campaign.

“Seven-and-two’s a good record. It’s probably the best record we’ve had since I’ve been here and probably for a long time for Republic. We’ve improved throughout the summer and the season and now we just have to be ready and step up and be ready to play well,” said Cornelsen

The Tiger’s two losses came against state power and district foe, Webb City, and to undefeated Nixa of Class 6.

While the pain of losing still stings, they reinforced fundamental principles.

“They’ve really challenged us. Like that Webb game. We had some bad things early going on. I had some mistakes, some other guys had some crucial mistakes and we’ve just grown from that. We can only have very few mistakes against good teams like that,” said Republic quarterback Wyatt Woods.

“It teaches that you gotta overcome some of that and the margin is very small in big games and when you have those errors it doesn’t usually end well,” said Cornelsen.

Friday night, Repmo opens postseason play with a first round matchup against winless Parkview in the district tournament.

But don’t let the records fool you into thinking the Tigers aren’t taking it seriously.

“The easy answer to that is if you don’t you’re done. So, it’s a new season everybody’s zero and zero and you win you keep playing, you lose you’re out. So, our kids understand that and it’s important that we play well each and every week cuz if you don’t it’s your last,” said Cornelsen.

As the leader of 24 seniors, quarterback Wyatt Woods is making darn sure his team understands the mission.

“Everyone on our team knows what we’re about and what we need to get accomplished to get the W. So, we all know what we want and know what it takes,” said Woods.

Now Dan, between his legs and arm, Wyatt Woods has accounted for more than 1,400 yards and 18 touchdowns on the season.

But keep an eye out for running back Kanon Krol and receiver James Rexroat.

They’ve combined for 17 touchdowns this fall, so Tiger fans hope to see that trio pumping those numbers up a lot.