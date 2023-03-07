NIXA, Mo–Tuesday night was ladies night around the Show-Me state as the bigger Class 4, 5 and 6 schools continued their playoff run.

In Class 6, the Republic Tigers battled Kickapoo in the district five title game.

The Republic Tigers go into the game ranked fourth in the state and sporting a 25-3 record.

Kickapoo is 22-6 and lost to Repmo in late December.

Final minute of the first quarter, Mikayla Pilley gets the basket and the foul, Lady Chiefs lead 11-5 after one.

Miya Nieto scored eight points in the first half, her jumper here gives the Lady Chiefs a nine point edge late in the second.

But right before the halftime buzzer Kamyn Bekemeier’s prayer gets answered, the three pointer cuts the Tigers deficit to just three.

Neither team scored much in the third quarter, but Molly Blades triple ties the game at 29.

Repmo took a three point lead into the fourth quarter and never looked back.

The Tigers outscored Kickapoo 39-29 in the second half to beat the Lady Chiefs and win the district championship 57-50.