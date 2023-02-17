REPUBLIC, Mo–Boys high school basketball Friday night in Republic.

The eighth-ranked Republic Tigers in Class six hosting Neosho.

Before the game, Republic honored two state championship teams.

The 10th anniversary of the 2013 team.

And the 60th anniversary of the 1963 champs.

To the game, 18 win Neosho trying to spoil the fun, Brock Franklin with the three, it’s 21-12 Wildcats.

But Republic claws back, Gunner Ellison with the three from the top of key, Repmo down four.

Then the inbounds to Khamari Edwards with the hoop and the harm, and we’re all tied up at 21.

Later Ahlante Askew with the dribble and the pull up jumper, Republic leads 29-23.

And Republic goes onto win 63-54.