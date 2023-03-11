The Republic girls basketball team’s season came to a close on Saturday.

Kaemyn Bekemeier, one of the most decorated players in school history and soon-to-be Missouri State Lady Bear, scored 13 points by halftime, thanks to making three three-pointers, against Raytown in the Quarterfinals of the Class 6 state tournament, but it wasn’t enough as the Tigers fell to the Lady Jays, 50-43.

Republic took control of the game in the second quarter, when they held a 21-15 lead with just under three minutes to go.

But over the last couple minutes, the Lady Jays forced a couple turnovers and stops to generate seven quick points and only trail 23-22 at halftime.

Over the final two quarters, Raytown’s physical style of play and advantage on the boards propelled it to 27 points, while limiting Republic to just 20 second half points.

Bekemeier’s career for Republic comes to a close with a disappointing finish, but does include a thrilling victory over rival, Kickapoo to win the district championship this year.