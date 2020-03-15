Republic falls in quarterfinal OT thriller

BOLIVAR, Mo. — The Republic girls basketball team’s quest for a Final Four return trip fell short Saturday as the Lady Tigers fell in overtime to Rock Bridge, 59-55.

After trailing 9-2 out of the gate, Republic rallied and took a 21-19 halftime lead thanks to a buzzer beating three from Kaitlyn Ragsdale.

Eryn Puett would return the favor with less than minute left in the game, however, sinking a three of her own to tie the game and send it to overtime.

From their, the Bruins jumped in front and stayed in front to claim the four point victory and advance to the Class 5 Semifinals.