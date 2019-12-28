Republic cruises into Blue and Gold semfinals

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–In a Gold division quarterfinal, fourth seed Republic took on fifth seed Fair Grove.

And Republic would jump out in front early, Tucker Thomas takes it into the paint and around the defender, it’s 6-nothing Tigers.

Fair Grove would finally get the scoring going, Dominik Hoskins into traffic and the basket, but the Eagles were down by ten.

The Tigers had no trouble with Fair Grove, the bounce pass to the baseline for Joe Rexroat who horses it in, Repmo was up 18-2.

Fair Grove’s Cole Gilpin with the scoop shot, but it wasn’t enough as Republic moves into the Gold semis with a 58-33 win.