REPUBLIC, Mo. — Republic baseball shutout visiting Logan-Rogersville Tuesday, 6-0 in both sides’ penultimate regular season game.

The Tigers rode three first inning runs to the victory behind Vincent Pyeatt on the mound.

Republic improves to 17-9 with the victory and will finish the regular season at Marshfield on Thursday.

The Wildcats, meanwhile, fall to 21-5 with the loss and finish their regular season at home against Willard on Thursday.