Republic beats Carthage to advance to Pink championship game

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–On the Pink side, the first semi featured 6-2 Republic against 5-4 Carthage.

Republic looking for its eighth Pink and White title.

And Repmo going to Kaemyn Bekemeier, shot fake and then she takes it into the lane, 30-22 Republic.

Carthage trying to get back into the game from outside, Lauren Choate with the three, it’s a five point game.

Third quarter, Carthage running the floor to Landry Cochran, but Carthage was still down by seven.

Republic’s Bekemeier too strong, she gets the hoop here, two of her 26 on the afternoon, and Republic advances to the Pink championship 55-39.

The other pink division semifinal has Kickapoo beatingt Cabot, Arkansas 55-43 to advance to the championship game.