SPRINGFIELD, Mo–In a white division quarterfinal in the Pink & White Lady Classic, Republic took on Lebanon.

And the Lady Tigers turning up the defense early, Kaemyn Bekemeier with the steal, down the floor, gets the hoop and the harm, it’s a 6-3 Republic lead.

Lebanon trying to keep pace, a little hi-low game to Nevaeh Shockey for the hoop, and the Jackets were in front 7-6.

But Republic was running the floor, nice pass to Alaina Norman for the hoop, 13-7 Lady Tigers.

And Republic advances to the semifinals 59-30.