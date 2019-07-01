Representatives have been chosen for the Cardinals and Royals

Over the weekend, major league baseball completed it’s rosters and both the St. Louis Cardinals and Kansas City Royals have one representative.

Paul Dejong for the Cards, and Whit Merrifield will represent the Kansas City Royals on the American league side.

And a tip of the cap to Merrifield.

The 30-year-old has been a breath of fresh air on a Royals team that’s struggled mightily this season.

KC is 29-and-56 and 25 games out of first, only the Orioles are worse.

But Merrifield has been fantastic.

He’s batting 301 with 42 RBI and 11 stolen bases.

Merrifield has started a game at right, center, left, first, second and DH.

And he’s the oldest Kansas City Royal to ever be voted into his first all-star game.

Back in 2015, Merrifield almost walked away from the game he loved because he thought making it to the big leagues was impossible for him.

He signed a brand new four year contract in January and is going to his first ever all-star game.

