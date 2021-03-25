Reports: WR Demarcus Robinson signs 1-year deal and stays with the Kansas City Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Wide receiver Demarcus Robinson has signed a one-year deal to stay in Chiefs Kingdom, reports say.
In 2020, Robinson hauled in 45 passes for 466 yards and 3 touchdowns in the regular season. Since being drafter on 2016, he recorded 120 receptions, 1,415 yards and 11 touchdowns.
Robinson joins fellow wide receiver Byron Pringle in returning to the Kansas City Chiefs.
Free agency rumors had the Chiefs in talks with several high-profile wide receivers and players who chose not to sign with the club.
With the wide receiver Sammy Watkins in free agency, Robinson’s roll could increase in the offense.