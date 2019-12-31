Reports: Redskins have reached deal with former Carolina head coach Ron Rivera

Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera speaks to the media following an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)

ASHBURN, Va. (WAVY) — Former Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera has reached a deal to become the next coach of the Washington Redskins, per multiple reports.

The deal is reportedly for five years, though the details have yet to be disclosed.

The two-time NFL Coach of the Year was fired this year after nine seasons with Carolina. The Panthers went 5-11 and finished in last place in the NFC South.

Washington, looking to rebound from a long period of mediocrity, fired team president Bruce Allen on Monday and fired head coach Jay Gruden in October.

