Reports: No St. Joe for Chiefs this summer

KANSAS CITY, Mo–The Kansas City Chiefs will not be going to St. Joseph for training camp.

Numerous reports say that the NFL will keep all teams in their main facilities because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

There are just nine teams, including the Kansas City Chiefs, that hold their summer training camp away from their main facility.

The Chiefs have been going to Missouri Western for the past ten summers.

The NFL says the move will be safer with players and staff not having to travel to a second training location.

It will also save the owners money.